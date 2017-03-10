Trump REALLY Wants This Dem To Run In 2020 Says It's A Dream Come True [VIDEO]
Democrats weren't exactly happy about Hillary Clinton's 2016 Presidential run and there was a serious effort to get progressive icon Elizabeth Warren to run. Fortunately, she refused to do so, but now Trump is welcoming a Warren run in 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Sun
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Sat
|Christshariahns
|2
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 17
|Toothitori
|1,316
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 16
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Mar 15
|Sean Splicer
|41
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|Mar 14
|lgbtq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC