Trial set to begin for alleged gunman in barracks ambush
In this Jan. 5, 2015 photo, Eric Frein, center, is escorted out of the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Jury selection is about to get underway Thursday, March 9, 2017, in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Public School Choice
|114
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|WEEU Fake News
|1,306
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|Yuri
|76
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Mar 5
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC