Train hits runaway horse, buggy; no passengers injured
Authorities say an Amtrak train struck a runaway horse and buggy in central Pennsylvania, but no one aboard the train was injured. The chief of the Paradise-Leaman Place fire company told WGAL-TV that the empty buggy got stuck on the tracks in Paradise Township, Lancaster.
