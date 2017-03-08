Train hits runaway horse, buggy; no p...

Train hits runaway horse, buggy; no passengers injured

16 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities say an Amtrak train struck a runaway horse and buggy in central Pennsylvania, but no one aboard the train was injured. The chief of the Paradise-Leaman Place fire company told WGAL-TV that the empty buggy got stuck on the tracks in Paradise Township, Lancaster.

