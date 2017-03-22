Top prosecutor pleads not guilty in gifts-for-favors scheme
The city's top prosecutor pleaded not guilty at his federal court arraignment on bribery and extortion charges on Wednesday. Democratic District Attorney Seth Williams previously acknowledged taking more than $100,000 in gifts from friends and associates but has vowed to fight charges he promised help with any court cases or legal matters in return.
