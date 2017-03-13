'Things are different now': Pa. man c...

'Things are different now': Pa. man charged with hate crime for post-election attack, feds say

A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a grand jury on a federal hate crimes charge after a post-election incident in which he allegedly pummeled an Indian man seated next to him at a bar and said, "things are different now ... I don't want you sitting next to me, you people." The Department of Justice announced the indictment against 54-year-old Jeffrey Allen Burgess on Thursday in connection with the Nov. 22 incident at a Red Robin in Pittsburgh's South Hills Village shopping mall.

Chicago, IL

