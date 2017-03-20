These House Republicans say climate change is real and it's time to fight it
Seventeen Republican members of Congress from diverse districts - including representatives from coastal Southeastern states, Nevada, Utah, upstate New York, and Pennsylvania - submitted a resolution in the House Wednesday acknowledging that "human activities" have had an impact on the global climate and resolving to create and support "economically viable" mitigation efforts. The resolution, sponsored by Reps.
