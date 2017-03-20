The Trump Budget: A Significant Cut to Pennsylvania Environmental Protection Resources
The Trump administration released its long-anticipated budget targets last week, providing more detail on exactly how President Donald Trump will meet his goal of cutting $54 billion in nondefense discretionary spending in order to boost defense spending by roughly the same amount. The budget details released by President Trump largely represent a hodgepodge of recycled ideas from previous conservative spending plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Center for American Progress.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Sun
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Mar 18
|Christshariahns
|2
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 17
|Toothitori
|1,316
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 16
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Mar 15
|Sean Splicer
|41
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|Mar 14
|lgbtq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC