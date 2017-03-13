The St. Patrick's Day flood of 1936: ...

The St. Patrick's Day flood of 1936: 'It became almost a criminal offense to take a bath'

10 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The floods of 1936 occurred throughout Pennsylvania March 17-20 and became known as the St. Patrick's Day Floods. The St. Patrick's Day floods affected all areas of Pennsylvania - Easton, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Sunbury, Johnstown and Pittsburgh.

