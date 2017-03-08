'The Rob McCord show:' Trial begins for businessman accused of bribing ex-Pa. treasurer
Rob McCord resigned with two years left in his second term as state treasurer before pleading guilty in February 2015 to two counts of attempted extortion. He is to be called as a witness in the federal bribery trial of businessman Richard Ireland.
