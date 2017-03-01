The Latest: Tornado warnings issued for western Pennsylvania
The Latest on severe weather affecting a large swath of the central U.S. : March is coming in like a lion for most of Pennsylvania, with severe weather moving across the state and bringing everything from tornado warnings and hail to flash-flood watches and thunderstorms. Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Greene and Washington counties in western Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Public School Choice
|111
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa...
|Feb 27
|commenters
|1
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|Feb 26
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Feb 24
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|Feb 24
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC