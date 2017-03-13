The Latest: Missing judge, 91, found alive in wooded area

The Latest on a missing 91-year-old federal judge who has memory problems : A 91-year-old federal judge with memory problems who was reported missing from his home in northeastern Pennsylvania has been found alive. U.S. Marshal Martin Pane tells The Associated Press that Edwin Kosik was found Thursday night about 100 yards from his car in a wooded area of Dunmore, outside Scranton.

