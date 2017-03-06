The Latest: Feds, bishop have abuse plan in troubled diocese
The Latest on reforms aimed at curbing child-sex abuse at a western Pennsylvania Catholic diocese : Western Pennsylvania's top federal prosecutor and the Catholic bishop over a diocese where two former bishops allegedly helped cover up child-sex abuse have announced reforms to curb such abuse. They include creation of an oversight board to ensure the reforms are implemented and the diocese has hired an expert to develop a new child abuse prevention program.
