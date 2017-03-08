Study: Climate change goosed odds of freakishly hot February
Federal meteorologists say a freakishly warm February broke more than 11,700 local daily records for warmth in the U.S., but it didn't ... Scores of women working in the childcare industry in Australia have walked off the job early on International Women's Day to protest what they deem inadequate pay rates. Organizers of January's Women's March are calling for women to take the day off, not spend money and wear red to mark a national "A Day Without A Woman."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|54 min
|Yuri
|76
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Mar 5
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|lgbtq
|113
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC