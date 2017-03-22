State Senate moves to authorize unemployment compensation funding

The Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday began moving to authorize short-term funding for the state's unemployment compensation system, after a dispute between Senate Republicans and the Wolf administration led to layoffs of system workers. The Senate Labor & Industry Committee approved the legislation, which would allow $15 million from the state's unemployment compensation trust fund to be used on the system, as a "short-term fix," said Chairwoman Kim Ward, R-Hempfield.

