State-owned Russian website Sputnik seeks White House press credentials
Sputnik , a Russian state-owned website accused of being an arm of Moscow 's international propaganda apparatus, is petitioning the White House for press accreditation. A self-described White House correspondent for Sputnik said his website is in talks to join roughly 22 other overseas outlets routinely given access to President Trump 's daily activities, Politico reported Friday.
