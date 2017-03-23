State-owned Russian website Sputnik s...

State-owned Russian website Sputnik seeks White House press credentials

Washington Times

Sputnik , a Russian state-owned website accused of being an arm of Moscow 's international propaganda apparatus, is petitioning the White House for press accreditation. A self-described White House correspondent for Sputnik said his website is in talks to join roughly 22 other overseas outlets routinely given access to President Trump 's daily activities, Politico reported Friday.

