Spying claim by intelligence chair Rep. Nunes renews fight over Russia probe
WASHINGTON Private communications of Donald Trump and his presidential transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets and improperly distributed throughout spy agencies, the chairman of the House intelligence committee said Wednesday - an extraordinary public airing of often-secret information that brought swift protests from Democrats. Republican Rep. Devin Nunes' comments led the committee's ranking Democrat, Adam Schiff, to renew his party's calls for an independent probe of Trump campaign links to Russia in addition to the GOP-led panel's investigation.
