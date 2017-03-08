Snow expected Friday morning across c...

Snow expected Friday morning across central Pennsylvania

18 hrs ago

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a winter weather advisory for Perry, Dauphin and Lebanon counties for snow, which will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Friday. A mixture of rain and snow will develop a few hours after midnight, then change over to all snow for the mid-morning hours on Friday.

