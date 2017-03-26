Sidra Bell Dance New York returns to Baruch Performing Arts Center with an exclusive preview of the live music collaboration MNSTER OUTSIDE and a new production of the 2015 work Unidentifiable; Bodies from April 27-29, 2017 in New York City. The company is joined by composer Per Strby, Sweden's critically acclaimed band New Tide Orquesta and vocalist Joseph Keckler.

