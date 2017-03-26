Sidra Bell Dance New York returns to ...

Sidra Bell Dance New York returns to Baruch Performing Arts Center

11 hrs ago

Sidra Bell Dance New York returns to Baruch Performing Arts Center with an exclusive preview of the live music collaboration MNSTER OUTSIDE and a new production of the 2015 work Unidentifiable; Bodies from April 27-29, 2017 in New York City. The company is joined by composer Per Strby, Sweden's critically acclaimed band New Tide Orquesta and vocalist Joseph Keckler.

Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

