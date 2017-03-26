Sidra Bell Dance New York returns to Baruch Performing Arts Center
Sidra Bell Dance New York returns to Baruch Performing Arts Center with an exclusive preview of the live music collaboration MNSTER OUTSIDE and a new production of the 2015 work Unidentifiable; Bodies from April 27-29, 2017 in New York City. The company is joined by composer Per Strby, Sweden's critically acclaimed band New Tide Orquesta and vocalist Joseph Keckler.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman12
|1
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 24
|Illegals going no...
|6
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Wyo
|1,317
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 21
|moron turd
|1,294
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Mar 18
|Christshariahns
|2
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
