Senate OKs money for Pennsylvania unemployment comp centers

9 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Legislation heading to the state House of Representatives would free up $15 million to improve service in Pennsylvania's unemployment compensation centers. Senators voted 39-8 on Wednesday for the bill.

