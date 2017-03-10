Rob McCord might have to testify in second criminal case
Former state treasurer Rob McCord said Friday during testimony in the bribery trial of a wealthy suburban Philadelphia investment adviser that he might have to take the stand in yet another criminal case. Testifying for a third day in Richard Ireland's trial in federal court, McCord said prosecutors have held out that possibility as part of his cooperation in his extortion case that forced his resignation from the treasurer's office two years ago.
