Policeman charged; his dog found in trash bag dumped in park
This Jan. 26, 2017, photo provided by a Malvern, Pa., resident who recently adopted a dog now named Cranberry shows the female pit bull mix in her new home in Malvern. Philadelphia police officer Michael Long, an 11-year veteran of the force who is accused of putting the dog in a trash bag and dumping it in a park, was arrested Thursday, March 23, 2017, on animal cruelty and related misdemeanor charges, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
