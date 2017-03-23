Policeman charged; his dog found in t...

Policeman charged; his dog found in trash bag dumped in park

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This Jan. 26, 2017, photo provided by a Malvern, Pa., resident who recently adopted a dog now named Cranberry shows the female pit bull mix in her new home in Malvern. Philadelphia police officer Michael Long, an 11-year veteran of the force who is accused of putting the dog in a trash bag and dumping it in a park, was arrested Thursday, March 23, 2017, on animal cruelty and related misdemeanor charges, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... 1 hr Illegals going no... 6
WEEU puke (Jan '11) 1 hr Wyo 1,317
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Mar 21 moron turd 1,294
Red Star On Homes (Jul '06) Mar 19 jewspotter 137
News Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ... Mar 18 Christshariahns 2
BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ... Mar 15 Hastert trickledown 1
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) Mar 15 Sean Splicer 41
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC