Police tab $4.8 million for NEPA

13 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Municipalities across Northeast Pennsylvania would pay nearly $4.8 million annually for state police coverage if a proposal by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wins legislative approval, a Sunday Times analysis found. The governor's proposal to charge a $25 per person, or per capita, fee for municipalities receiving full-time state police coverage raises a pocketbook issue for taxpayers.

