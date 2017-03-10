Police tab $4.8 million for NEPA
Municipalities across Northeast Pennsylvania would pay nearly $4.8 million annually for state police coverage if a proposal by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wins legislative approval, a Sunday Times analysis found. The governor's proposal to charge a $25 per person, or per capita, fee for municipalities receiving full-time state police coverage raises a pocketbook issue for taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|6 hr
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Sat
|Christshariahns
|2
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Toothitori
|1,316
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 16
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Mar 15
|Sean Splicer
|41
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|Mar 14
|lgbtq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC