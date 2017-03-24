Police log: Man charged after spreading gel ona
MERCERSBURG - Edwin Bivens, 50, was charged with felony criminal mischief, stalking and harassment after applying an unknown caustic substance to a 2013 blue Hyundai Elantra on 30 S. Main St. on either Feb. 4 or Feb. 5, according to the Mercersburg Police Department.
