PODCAST: Teen Suicide Survivor Becomes Activist

In this episode of the Psych Central Show , hosts Gabe and Vincent begin a 3-part series about the Palo Alto suicides and some of the things that came about after and, at least partially, as a result of them. The guests on this episode are Sammy Kotmel and her mother, Maja Nelson.

