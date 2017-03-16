PODCAST: Teen Suicide Survivor Becomes Activist
In this episode of the Psych Central Show , hosts Gabe and Vincent begin a 3-part series about the Palo Alto suicides and some of the things that came about after and, at least partially, as a result of them. The guests on this episode are Sammy Kotmel and her mother, Maja Nelson.
