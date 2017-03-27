Plea deal for man charged with more than 300 child porn images
Peter Medve, 32, of Laurel Lane, had 318 images and videos on his computer when he was charged in March 2016 . One of the videos depicted the sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 8 and 10, agents said.
