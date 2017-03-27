Plea deal for man charged with more t...

Plea deal for man charged with more than 300 child porn images

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Peter Medve, 32, of Laurel Lane, had 318 images and videos on his computer when he was charged in March 2016 . One of the videos depicted the sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 8 and 10, agents said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Thu David Coleman 1,298
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 29 wild man 9
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Mar 28 PA Tax Burden 2,711
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 28 30packaday 10
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Mar 27 Sandra 91
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) Mar 27 Julio 4
Pyramid Schemes near you. Mar 24 pattyboiman12 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC