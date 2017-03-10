Pittsburgh receives top certification from Sustainable Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh has achieved platinum certification from Sustainable Pennsylvania, a goal in conducting good government that only six municipalities in the state have reached. The others are Millvale, Cranberry, Ross and, in Lancaster County, Lancaster and Warwick.
