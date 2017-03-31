Pittsburgh coffee shop brews up backlash with political punch cards

In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 photo, Nick Miller, co-owner of the Black Forge Coffee House in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood, holds a punch card featuring President Donald Trump and nine other conservative politicians and media icons. The card has caused a mini-furor with the shop receiving a deluge of phone calls and online comments, both of disparagement and support from around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.