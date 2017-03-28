Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Welcomes D...

Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Welcomes David W. Mills as Senior Vice President in Middle Market Divi...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

WSFS Financial Corporation , the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced that David W. Mills has joined WSFS Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager in the Middle Market Division. David brings with him 33 years of experience in commercial banking, along with a strong familiarity with the Delaware Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 14 hr wild man 9
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 15 hr Burnsy 1,296
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Tue PA Tax Burden 2,711
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Tue 30packaday 10
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Mon Sandra 91
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) Mar 27 Julio 4
Pyramid Schemes near you. Mar 24 pattyboiman12 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC