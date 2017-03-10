Pennsylvanians of all stripes call for unity on health care plan
Had the Affordable Care Act been repealed, Pennsylvania authorities estimated over one million of the state's residents would have lost health coverage. Across party lines, people there have one message for Congress when it comes to health care: come together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|PA Tax Burden
|2,711
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|30packaday
|10
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|13 hr
|Sandra
|95
|Franklin County area police log (Dec '09)
|20 hr
|Julio
|4
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman12
|1
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 24
|Illegals going no...
|6
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Wyo
|1,317
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC