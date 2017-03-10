Pennsylvanians of all stripes call fo...

Pennsylvanians of all stripes call for unity on health care plan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Had the Affordable Care Act been repealed, Pennsylvania authorities estimated over one million of the state's residents would have lost health coverage. Across party lines, people there have one message for Congress when it comes to health care: come together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 2 hr PA Tax Burden 2,711
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 5 hr 30packaday 10
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... 13 hr Sandra 95
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) 20 hr Julio 4
Pyramid Schemes near you. Mar 24 pattyboiman12 1
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... Mar 24 Illegals going no... 6
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Mar 24 Wyo 1,317
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC