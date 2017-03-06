Pennsylvania tightens medication rule...

Pennsylvania tightens medication rules; Aimed at fighting opioids

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced several additional steps the commonwealth is taking to help combat the opioid addiction crisis. These steps will help tighten the rules under which medication such as buprenorphine can be prescribed under the Medicaid program.

