Pennsylvania Pol Says Poor Black Kids From Philly Shouldn't Go To College
This man-who runs the state senate's education committee-actually fixed his mouth to say that minority kids would do better with vocational training. Pennsylvania politician is catching deserved heat for saying that children from Philadelphia's "inner city" public schools would do better in vocational careers rather than college because they are dropping out anyway.
