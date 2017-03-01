Pennsylvania liquidates 2 troubled long-term care insurers
Two financially troubled sellers of long-term care insurance policies are going under, and state guaranty associations will take over claims payments for tens of thousands of policyholders nationwide. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department said Wednesday a state court approved its request to liquidate Penn Treaty Network America Insurance Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|lgbtq
|112
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa...
|Feb 27
|commenters
|1
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|Feb 26
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Feb 24
|He Named Me Black...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC