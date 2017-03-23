Pennsylvania lawmakers honor THON with resolution

In honor of Penn State students' efforts to raise money for the fight against pediatric cancer, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution on March 22 recognizing the IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon . House Resolution 113 congratulated the organization for raising more than $10 million this past year for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.

