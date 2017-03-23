Pennsylvania lawmakers honor THON with resolution
In honor of Penn State students' efforts to raise money for the fight against pediatric cancer, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution on March 22 recognizing the IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon . House Resolution 113 congratulated the organization for raising more than $10 million this past year for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penn State.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 21
|moron turd
|1,294
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Mar 18
|Christshariahns
|2
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 17
|Toothitori
|1,316
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 16
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Mar 15
|Sean Splicer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC