Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce 's...

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce 'sanctuary Commonwealth' bill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Pennsylvania remains divided over the debate over illegal immigration and refugees. A state lawmaker plans to introduce a sanctuary bill - that on the heels of a GOP-led effort to curb illegal immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... 2 hr Stuart 4
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) 4 hr Sean Splicer 41
WEEU puke (Jan '11) 10 hr Your Emotional Ba... 1,312
News Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests 21 hr lgbtq 2
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) 23 hr Kay 14
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Well Well 1,293
News State lawmakers target 'illegal alien invasion'... Mon spytheweb 3
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC