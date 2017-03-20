Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce 'sanctuary Commonwealth' bill
Pennsylvania remains divided over the debate over illegal immigration and refugees. A state lawmaker plans to introduce a sanctuary bill - that on the heels of a GOP-led effort to curb illegal immigration.
