Pennsylvania justices to settle veto power dispute
A case that pits Pennsylvania's governor against the Legislature in a battle over the line-item veto could soon rebalance how power is wielded during the state's annual high-stakes budget negotiations. The state Supreme Court recently announced it will hold oral arguments early next month in the challenge brought by state senators of both parties against then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014, after he blue-lined millions of dollars in spending, including special funds controlled by top legislative leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Skookless in Seattle
|74
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Sun
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|lgbtq
|113
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC