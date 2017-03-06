Pennsylvania justices to settle veto ...

Pennsylvania justices to settle veto power dispute

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

A case that pits Pennsylvania's governor against the Legislature in a battle over the line-item veto could soon rebalance how power is wielded during the state's annual high-stakes budget negotiations. The state Supreme Court recently announced it will hold oral arguments early next month in the challenge brought by state senators of both parties against then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014, after he blue-lined millions of dollars in spending, including special funds controlled by top legislative leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) 3 hr Skookless in Seattle 74
Election Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14) 23 hr lgbtq 8
A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ... Sun Ambulance Chaser 2
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Mar 3 lgbtq 113
News Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13) Mar 2 Steve Gratman 59
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 1 tomin cali 4
News The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ... Feb 28 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC