Pennsylvania justices to settle veto power dispute

A case that pits Pennsylvania's governor against the Legislature in a battle over the line-item veto could soon rebalance how power is wielded during the state's annual high-stakes budget negotiations. The state Supreme Court recently announced it will hold oral arguments early next month in the challenge brought by state senators of both parties against then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014, after he blue-lined millions of dollars in spending, including special funds controlled by top legislative leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.