Pennsylvania Integrated Library System adds new members
Pennsylvania Integrated Library System , a consortium of Evergreen libraries, grew in 2016 adding the 8-member Blair County Library System , the Pocono Mountain Public Library in Tobyhanna, PA, and the Eastern Monroe Public Library in Stroudsburg, PA. All of these libraries are now live on SPARK, the PaILS-operated, open source, Evergreen-based ILS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Toothitori
|1,307
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 9
|Public School Choice
|114
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mar 9
|Yuri
|76
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Mar 5
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC