Pennsylvania Integrated Library System adds new members

Pennsylvania Integrated Library System , a consortium of Evergreen libraries, grew in 2016 adding the 8-member Blair County Library System , the Pocono Mountain Public Library in Tobyhanna, PA, and the Eastern Monroe Public Library in Stroudsburg, PA. All of these libraries are now live on SPARK, the PaILS-operated, open source, Evergreen-based ILS.

