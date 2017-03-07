Pennsylvania department heads react to Affordable Care Act replacement plan
Healthcare changes put forth by House Republicans have several state department heads questioning the future of healthcare here in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department heads say the proposed replacement plan will hurt women and children and older Pennsylvanians on Medicaid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|scoobie doobie
|75
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|lgbtq
|8
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|Sun
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|lgbtq
|113
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC