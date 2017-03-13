Pennsylvania denies Nulife Glass a variance for CRTs
State also calls for the CRT recycling firm to remove all 17 million pounds of CRTs from warehouses in the state. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has denied Nulife Glass NY's recent request for a variance from classifying used cathode ray tubes as a solid waste.
