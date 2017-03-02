Pennsylvania Court Approves Liquidation of Two Insurance Companies
The Commonwealth Court in Pennsylvania has approved petitions to liquidate Penn Treaty Network America Insurance Company and American Network Insurance Company, with policyholder claims set to be paid through the state guaranty association system subject to statutory limits and conditions. "After a long and difficult eight-year legal process, the Court's decision to approve the liquidation recognizes the companies' financial difficulties are too great to be remedied, and that consumers are best protected through the state guaranty association system," Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller said in a press release issued by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|9 hr
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|16 hr
|lgbtq
|112
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa...
|Feb 27
|commenters
|1
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|Feb 26
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Feb 24
|He Named Me Black...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC