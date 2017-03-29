Pennsylvania Construction Worker Crushed by Safe Deposit Box
Cheltenham Township police say the incident happened at an old Wells Fargo in the Cheltenham Mall around 1 p.m. Monday. Officials say three construction workers were trying to move a safe deposit box with a lift when it fell onto one of the workers.
