Pennsylvania Boasts America's First-Ever State Legislative Nuclear Caucus

If you believe that a lot of action is taking place at the state level when it comes to policy affecting nuclear energy, you're right, and the latest news comes out of Pennsylvania. State Senators Ryan Aument and John Yudichak along with Representatives Becky Corbin and Rob Matzie last week announced the formation of the Pennsylvania Nuclear Energy Caucus -- a bipartisan, bicameral caucus of Pennsylvania's General Assembly to focus on nuclear energy issues.

