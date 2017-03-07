Pennsylvania Ballet Announces 2017-2018 Season, Including the Nutcracker And Swan Lake

Pennsylvania Ballet's Artistic Director Angel Corella has announced the programming for the 2017-2018 Season. The Company's 54th Season will be a year of mixed repertoire premieres and four full-length ballets including two Philadelphia favorites by George Balanchine , The Nutcracker and Jewels , and two traditional storybook ballets, The Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake .

