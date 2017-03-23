Pennsylvania Ballet Academy will open in Camp Hill at site of former flower shop
The three-month-old Pennsylvania Ballet Academy is expected to move this August into the studio at 2009 Enfield St. in Camp Hill, according to administrative coordinator Ashley Cunningham. That's where the former Deissler's Flower & Greenery used to be, and construction crews have already torn the building down make way for the new construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
