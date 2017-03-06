Pennsylvania Auditor Wants to Close Budget Gap by Legalizing Marijuana
Leaves of a marijuana plant are displayed at The International Cannabis and Hemp in Daly City, California on April 18, 2010. Eugene DePasquale, the state's auditor, said Monday at a news conference that legalizing marijuana could amass at least $200 a year for Pennsylvania, He did note that it was only one of many ideas he has on how to close the state's budget gap, which could be as high as $3 billion for the next two years.
