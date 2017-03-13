Parma Pizza owner charged with failing to paya

Parma Pizza owner charged with failin...

A Spring Garden Township pizzeria owner was arraigned Thursday after the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office alleged he failed to pay more than $68,000 in state taxes. Parma Pizza owner charged with failing to pay $68K in taxes A Spring Garden Township pizzeria owner was arraigned Thursday after the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office alleged he failed to pay more than $68,000 in state taxes.

