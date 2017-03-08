Pa. should monitor social consequence...

Pa. should monitor social consequences of legalized pot

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Give state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale credit for an exquisite sense of timing. His call to legalize and tax "recreational" use of marijuana comes at a time when state legislators crave alternative sources of revenue to help address an accumulated $3 billion deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman with HIV trying to infect men 21 hr Source 1
News Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests Sat tomin cali 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Mar 10 Toothitori 1,307
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Mar 9 Public School Choice 114
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Mar 9 Yuri 76
Election Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14) Mar 6 lgbtq 8
A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ... Mar 5 Ambulance Chaser 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC