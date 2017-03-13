National Guard deployed as Pennsylvan...

National Guard deployed as Pennsylvania braces for blizzard

Prepare on Monday for the looming blizzard, do not travel Tuesday and check on neighbors, especially the elderly, to make they are all right, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said during an afternoon news conference. Wolf appeared at 3:30 p.m. Monday beside agency leaders including Richard D. Flinn Jr., director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

