Motorcyclists encouraged to take free courses, start riding season safely

With the approach of warmer temperatures and the motorcycle riding season in Pennsylvania, PennDOT today urged riders of all ages to prepare by taking a free motorcycle training course. These courses are available to Pennsylvania residents throughout the commonwealth through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program.

