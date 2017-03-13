Missing Pennsylvania judge, 91, found alive in wooded area
A 91-year-old federal judge with memory problems who was reported missing from his home earlier this week and who had last been seen trying to get into a closed store and then driving away was found alive Thursday night. Edwin Kosik was found about 100 yards from his car in a wooded area of Dunmore, outside Scranton, U.S. Marshal Martin Pane told The Associated Press.
