Many campuses, not so many students -...

Many campuses, not so many students -- state and state-related schools draw from same shrinking pool

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

It doesn't take much of a road trip from California University of Pennsylvania, where enrollment has dropped by 20 percent in six years, to run head-on into competition. Little more than 20 miles up the road near Uniontown, Penn State University Fayette, The Eberly Campus, is working to hold onto its share of the region's shrinking student market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman with HIV trying to infect men 1 hr Source 1
News Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests Sat tomin cali 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Fri Toothitori 1,307
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Mar 9 Public School Choice 114
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Mar 9 Yuri 76
Election Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14) Mar 6 lgbtq 8
A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ... Mar 5 Ambulance Chaser 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC